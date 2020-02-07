ZTE announces first Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 smartphone

Shenzhen [China], Feb 7 (ANI): ZTE, and not Samsung, has announced the first smartphone, Axon 10s Pro, to run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 platform, which could possibly make its debut at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro is listed on the company's official site with configuration including a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ curved display with a waterdrop notch, triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel sensor, 20-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

It further includes up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage. The ZTE Axon 10s Pro is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, face and finger recognition, and runs MiFavour 10 with Android 9 Pie atop. (ANI)

