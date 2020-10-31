No costume, no problem: Snapchat's new lens helps users celebrate Halloween

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Snapchat has come up with lenses that can be used with a mobile camera and enable you to dress up in an AR costume or do the Monster Mash dance for celebrating Halloween at home.

These new Lenses are powered by 3D Full Body Tracking technology, and it's the first of its kind that's publicly available, works across platforms, and can be captured by both the front and rear-facing cameras. Building from the recently-released 2D body tracking technology, 3D Full Body Tracking Lenses help Snapchatters express themselves and communicate with their friends in a whole new way.

Snapchat is releasing a set of more than 10 3D Full Body Tracking Lenses in Snapchat, which track 18 joints on the human body and apply 3D models to follow the movements of people in the camera's view. So, one can be a Sorceress, a Zombie, or even the Dancing Hot Dog for Halloween this year.



"Snap has continued to innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible with a mobile camera through Lenses powered by machine learning, such as the baby and time machine lenses released last year. Snap built these Lenses via an internal version of its AR creation tool Lens Studio, which now allows teams throughout Snap to iterate and find new, creative use cases and experiences that this technology can power. In the future, this new technology could become available in the public version of Lens Studio, Snap's free desktop-based app that allows anyone to create and publish their own AR experiences on Snapchat. " said a Snap Spokesperson.

Seven of the new Lenses overlay 3D Full Body Tracking as a costume and the rest add AR characters next to the person in the camera's view, following their movements. Through 3D motion capture, multiple neural networks running simultaneously in real-time, and the integration of several technologies, you can trick your friends with your AR costume, or treat them to a dance party featuring you and your AR backup dancers (just add Sounds to your Snap).

Plus, find more Lenses throughout Snapchat that tap into Snap's innovative AR technologies, including sky segmentation, hand tracking, and surface tracking to transform your look and the world around you this Halloween season. (ANI)

