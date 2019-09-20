100,000 deepfake photos are up for royalty-free use

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) paved the way for many things, including the problem of deep fakes. Using technology, it became possible to create realistic images of people who do not exist in real life.

Now, as part of a project, a company called Icons8, is offering a resource of 100,000 AI-generated faces to anyone, at no cost, The Verge reports.

The idea behind the royalty-free resource is to allow designers to quickly produce photorealistic images to illustrate their work without worrying about copyright or model releases.

Many of these images can be easily identified as fake, but others are difficult to distinguish from images licensed by stock photo companies. (ANI)

