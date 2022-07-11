2022 Audi A8L facelift set to heat up Indian luxury automobile segment: Check out details ahead of launch

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Audi, the German luxury automobile manufacturer is revving up to give tough competition to the BMW 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the launch of its new 2022 Audi A8 L Facelift in India on July 12.

As the upcoming version is a facelift so under its hood the Audi A8 L will be sporting the same 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which can be paired to an eight-speed automatic unit. The engine produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque, according to carwale.com, an automobile news outlet.

The outlet also shared that the interiors of the upcoming car might come equipped with dual-tone beige and black upholstery as well as a new 10.1-inch screens and relaxation package for the second-row occupants.

German cars are known for the quality of their engineering, solidity of their structure and quality features. Audi A8 L Facelift edition has a centre console stretching till the second row, four-zone climate control, an updated virtual cockpit and a MIB3 operating system, reported Carwale.com.



As part of the exterior design change, Audi has added a new set of wraparound LED tail lights along with a reworked rear bumper and revised LED headlamps complemented by a new front bumper with chrome inserts.

Further, the Audi A8L has new five-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and the older grille has been replaced with a new chrome studded one.



Audi had opened bookings for the Audi A8L facelift in May 2022 for Rs 10 lakh and the updated model has already begun arriving at local dealerships, as per Carwale.com. (ANI)