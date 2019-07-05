30,000 followers makes you a celebrity, rules UK watchdog

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): If your follower count on social media bothered you, the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that a count of 30,000 followers is enough to make an account influential.

The ruling comes after an Instagram account called ThisMamaLife posted an ad for Phenergan. Sanofi, the company behind the collaboration ad argued that the account had a small and niche following (32,000 followers) compared to actual celebrities with millions of followers, the official release notes.

However, the ASA ruled that accounts with more than 30,000 followers make them a celebrity and under UK laws, it is prohibited for medical professionals or celebrities to endorse any medicine. (ANI)

