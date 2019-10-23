42 per cent Indians prefer digital payments over cash during shopping

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], Oct 23 (ANI): When it comes to shopping during the festive season, Indians prefer using the digital methods, according to a survey conducted by ACI Worldwide and YouGov.

The survey found that 42 per cent of consumers in India prefer digital payments with card payments preferred by 29 per cent of consumers and 27 per cent choosing to pay with cash, the official release notes.

The preference for digital payments, including eWallet and UPI payments, is more pronounced with younger consumers. Notably, for nearly one in three respondents, festival season spending has become largely cashless with 32 per cent of those surveyed not having used cash for festival season purchases. (ANI)

