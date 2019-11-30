82 per cent of Indians feel technology is making workplaces efficient: Lenovo study

Bangalore [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Indians believe technology is helping create a more effective work environment by providing better jobs and opportunities.

According to research conducted by Lenovo on more than 15,000 individuals from 10 global markets, 82 per cent of Indian respondents believe the use of smart technology is enhancing the work environment.

73 per cent of respondents in India believe tech helps people get good jobs and enhance careers. Interestingly, 83 per cent of employees from India are glad artificial intelligence (AI) took over the boring parts of their jobs, which include tasks such as paperwork, timesheets and invoices, notetaking and more. (ANI)

