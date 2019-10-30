A life-size Lego typewriter that actually works!

Billund [Denmark], October 30 (ANI): Typewriters may not qualify as high-tech in today's time but a replica typewriter built entirely out of Lego bricks is sure to make fans drool.

The Lego version, designed by Steve Guinness, is programmed using Mindstorm EV3 software and is fully motorized. It moves via a hand-cranked mechanism, CNET reports.

While it gets all the details of a vintage typewriter right, it doesn't actually let you add ink to type on paper. It is meant for display and Guinness has proposed the Lego set, which means it may be turned into a real set if approved. (ANI)

