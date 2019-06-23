Representative image
Representative image

A new miniature robot could assist in taking micro ultrasound images

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 16:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): Engineers have discovered a device which could replace the need for patients to undergo an endoscopic examination, a nonsurgical procedure used to examine a person's digestive tract.
According to the study published in the Journal of Science Robotics, it is technically possible to guide a tiny robotic capsule inside the colon, part of the large intestine, to take micro-ultrasound images.
In the place of a semi-rigid scope which was used to be passed into the bowel, leading to an invasive procedure that was painful will now be replaced by a device called Sonopill.
Micro-ultrasound images also have the advantage of being better able to identify some types of cell change associated with cancer.
The consortium has developed a technique called intelligent magnetic manipulation. Based on the principle that magnets can attract and repel one another, a series of magnets on a robotic arm that passes over the patient interacts with a magnet inside the capsule, gently maneuvering it through the colon.
The magnetic forces used are harmless and can pass through human tissue, doing away with the need for a physical connection between the robotic arm and the capsule.
An artificial intelligence system (AI) ensures the smooth capsule can position itself correctly against the gut wall to get the best quality micro-ultrasound images. The feasibility study also showed should the capsule get dislodged, the AI system can navigate it back to the required location.
Professor Pietro Valdastri, the senior author of the paper, said, "The technology has the potential to change the way doctors conduct examinations of the gastrointestinal tract. Previous studies showed that micro-ultrasound was able to capture high-resolution images and visualise small lesions in the superficial layers of the gut, providing valuable information about the early signs of disease."
"With this study, we show that intelligent magnetic manipulation is an effective technique to guide a micro-ultrasound capsule to perform targeted imaging deep inside the human body. The platform is able to localise the position of the Sonopill at any time and adjust the external driving magnet to perform a diagnostic scan while maintaining a high-quality ultrasound signal. This discovery has the potential to enable painless diagnosis via a micro-ultrasound pill in the entire gastrointestinal tract," he added.
The Sonopill is a small capsule with a diameter of 21mm and length of 39mm, which the engineers say can be scaled down. The capsule houses a micro ultrasound transducer, an LED light, a camera, and a magnet.
A very small flexible cable is tethered to the capsule which also passes into the body via the rectum and sends ultrasound images back to a computer in the examination room.
The feasibility tests were conducted on laboratory models and in animal studies involving pigs.
Diseases of the gastrointestinal tract account for approximately 8 million deaths a year across the world, including some bowel cancers which are linked with high mortality. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Would you bid adieu to social media for data privacy?

New Delhi (India), June 23 (ANI): With too many data leak incidents being reported lately, internet users across the globe are getting iffy over privacy concern.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:22 IST

Microsoft releases new Windows Terminal for Windows 10

Washington [USA], June 22 (ANI): Microsoft has released a new Windows Terminal through the Windows Store today. The Windows Terminal is a central location to access the traditional cmd line, PowerShell, and Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:21 IST

Mozilla releases patch to fix another zero-day in Firefox

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): Mozilla has released another update to fix a second zero-day vulnerability in its Firefox browser that was being exploited in the wild.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:19 IST

Netflix tests pop-out player for 'pretentious' multi-tasking

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): Netflix is testing a new pop-out player that will make sure you continue binge-watching while pretending to be working.

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:39 IST

Instagram tests 'Suggestions for You' feature in Direct Messages

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): In a bid to generate more engagement and ad dollars, Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that brings 'Suggestions for You' in Direct Messages (DMs).

Read More

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:39 IST

YouTube doesn't want you to read nasty comments

California [USA], June 22 (ANI): YouTube is reportedly testing a new feature that keeps the misleading and nasty comments away from immediate viewing.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:47 IST

Google will no longer build its own tablets

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): If you were hoping to find a new Pixel Slate making its way this year, you are in for a disappointment as Google has reportedly decided to kill its own tablet lineup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:43 IST

YouTuber builds new Mac Pro prototype to check if it can grate cheese

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): When Apple unveiled its new Mac Pro, the meme world compared it a big cheese grater thanks to its chassis which resembles the mundane kitchen accessory.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:40 IST

Huawei announces three new Nova 5 smartphones

Shenzhen [China], June 21 (ANI): Despite the rough trade situation, Huawei has announced three new smartphones to its Nova 5 series, including the Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, and Nova 5i.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:39 IST

Amazon launches first 4K UHD FireTV television with Dolby Vision support

Washington [USA], June 21 (ANI): Amazon has added a new model to its Fire TV edition of television sets with support for Dolby Vision.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 23:32 IST

Apple recalls older MacBook Pro over battery troubles

California [USA], June 21 (ANI): Apple is recalling a limited number of older 15-inch MacBook Pro units over battery concerns.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:56 IST

New technology to make heart monitoring easier

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): A recently developed wearable technology made from stretchy, lightweight material is capable of making heart monitoring easier and more accurate in comparison to existing electrocardiograph machines.

Read More
iocl