A solar-powered, foldable house is up for grabs on Amazon

California [USA], August 9 (ANI): If you are always on the move and want to conserve energy, a solar-powered house is listed on Amazon that can give you the best of both worlds.

As Cnet reports, the Weizhengheng house comes from China-based Wzhgroup that specialises in flat-pack and container building and features solar and wind power systems, a bathroom, a kitchen and remote control for the hydraulic system to expand or fold up the house.

The tiny house costs USD 23,800 but the structure is not eligible for Prime and shipping cost is an additional USD 1,000. Sadly, it is only available for purchase in the US. (ANI)

