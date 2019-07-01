Abu Dhabi commercialises the world's largest single solar power project

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 1 (ANI): The UAE debuted the world's largest single solar plant, Noor Abu Dhabi, boasting a production capacity of nearly 1,177 MW.

The government made the announcement through its official Twitter handle, sharing details on the project. Noor Abu Dhabi is comprised of over 3.2 million solar panels, capable of providing enough capacity to 900,000 people, the tweet noted.

The solar plant will reduce Abu Dhabi's CO2 emissions by 1 million metric tons. This is estimated to be equivalent of removing 200,000 cars off the roads. (ANI)

