Representative image
Adware infected Android apps downloaded by millions

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:14 IST

California [USA], October 24 (ANI): You may be one of the millions of users who downloaded adware-infected Android apps through the official Google Play Store.
Once installed, these malicious apps prevent their detection, serve full-screen ads on the device, and send back data in the background to potentially allow more malicious software on the device, TechCrunch reports.
In total, 42 apps containing adware have been downloaded over 8 million times since their release on July 2018. Some of these apps include Video Downloader Master, Ringtone Maker Pro, SaveInsta and Tank Classic. Google has since removed these apps. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:20 IST

Netflix extends mobile-only subscription plan to Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 24 (ANI): After India, Netflix has introduced its affordable, mobile-only subscription plan for Malaysia.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Google Chrome 78 releases Tab customisation, Forced Dark Mode, more

California [USA], October 23 (ANI): Google has released its latest Chrome 78 stable version that brings a host of improvements and bug fixes.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

42 per cent Indians prefer digital payments over cash during shopping

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], Oct 23 (ANI): When it comes to shopping during the festive season, Indians prefer using the digital methods, according to a survey conducted by ACI Worldwide and YouGov.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Instagram rolls out IGTV 'series' tool

California [USA], October 23 (ANI): You will now be able to watch content on Instagram's IGTV thanks to a new tool that allows creators to organise their IGTV videos into a 'series' with a consistent title and theme.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Google achieves 'quantum supremacy'

California [USA], October 23 (ANI): Google has officially announced that it has achieved quantum supremacy with its advanced processor that was able to surpass the world's most powerful supercomputer.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 23:09 IST

Huawei Mate X to go on sale at an eye-watering price

Shenzhen [China], Oct 23 (ANI): Huawei's first-ever foldable smartphone, Mate X, is finally geared up to go on sale in China on November 15 with a steep price tag.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:40 IST

TikTok surpasses Facebook, Instagram in app downloads

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Video creating and sharing app, TikTok, has surpassed top social networking apps including Instagram, Snapchat, Helo, and Twitter, in terms of downloads on the Google Play Store.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:39 IST

GreyOrange deploys first-of-its kind AI sorter in Philippines

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Software and robotics platform GreyOrange announced the deployment of 12,000 picks per hour Sorter that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:37 IST

Microsoft's latest VR project is a virtual walk in the park

Washington D.C [USA], October 22 (ANI): Microsoft has revealed its latest VR project which takes the immersive experience to a park, literally.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:28 IST

Google Duplex debuts in New Zealand with pilot program

Wellington [New Zealand], October 22 (ANI): Google Duplex, the search giant's AI-powered digital assistant that makes reservations on a user's behalf is making its international debut in New Zealand.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:26 IST

Would you wrap your phone in human-like skin that feels your pinch?

California [USA], October 22 (ANI): Researchers have built a new type of smartphone cover that looks and feels like a chunk of human flesh. You can stroke it, tickle it, pinch it, and it will know.

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:21 IST

Spotify is offering free Google Home Mini to Premium users

California [USA], October 22 (ANI): If you are a Spotify Premium user, you are eligible for a free Google Home Mini smart speaker, even if you signed up last year.

