AI-designed OCD drug set to be tested on humans

London [UK], Feb 3 (ANI): Would you trust artificial intelligence (AI) enough to consume a drug made by it? Researchers at Oxford-based biotech company -- Exscientia -- have reportedly used AI tools to create a drug that is now ready to enter clinical human trials.

According to Engadget, the drug, known as DSP-1181, has been created using algorithms that scanned through compounds and checked against the database of parameters such as patient's genetic factors.

The drug is intended to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder and the clinical human trials begin in March.

AI has proven its efficiency in the early diagnosis of certain illnesses. It remains to be seen if patients or medical professionals will be comfortable prescribing something made entirely by a machine. (ANI)

