California [USA], October 21 (ANI): Apps approved by Amazon and Google for their voice-controlled smart devices could allow spying on users, according to a security report.
The smart speaker voice apps called Skills for Alexa and Actions on Google Home contain vulnerabilities that can be abused to listen in on users or voice-phish their passwords, Security Research Labs (SRLabs) notes in its official blog.
The researchers found two possible hacking scenarios that allow a hacker to phish for sensitive information and eavesdrop on users, turning the assistants into 'Smart Spies'. The security loopholes have been disclosed to Amazon and Google. (ANI)
Alexa, Google Home approved apps allow eavesdropping on users
ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:07 IST
