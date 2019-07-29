All 2020 iPhones to support 5G: Report

California [USA], July 29 (ANI): Apple's 2020 lineup of iPhones is likely to be 5G compatible, with all models supporting the next-gen network.

A note by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, obtained by MacRumors, indicates that Apple will release three iPhones next year and all models will support 5G, instead of the previously predicted two models.

Apple is expected to use modem chips from Qualcomm for its 2020 5G iPhone lineup, despite its latest acquisition of Intel's smartphone modem business. Apple's plan of offering 5G in 2020 iPhones is aimed at competing better against lower-cost 5G Android smartphones. (ANI)

