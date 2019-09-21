Alphabet's Wing company will soon deliver FedEx packages via drone

California [USA], September 21 (ANI): Google's drone spinoff company under parent company Alphabet is reportedly set to begin drone deliveries in the next month as part of a pilot program.

This will be Wing's first US trial to drone-deliver packages for FedEx, Walgreens, and Sugar Magnolia in Christiansburg, Virginia, Mashable reports.

The official website has a sign-up link to join the 'Early Flyer' waitlist for the residents to receive orders by drone. For the trial, customised boxes have been built to carry items such as medicines, toiletries, and food orders safely on the drone. (ANI)

