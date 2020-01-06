Amazon Alexa now integrated with Lamborghini, Rivian vehicles

California [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Amazon's popular digital assistant, Alexa, will now be integrated into vehicles by Lamborghini and EV startup Rivian.

The voice-powered assistant will be integrated into Lamborghini's Huracan Evo and Rivian's first two all-electric vehicles the R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck, along with its upcoming fleet of 100,000 all-electric Amazon delivery vans, The Verge notes.

The integrations will be available starting this year. Alexa will also have new capabilities for vehicles later this year. For example, customers will be able to say, "Alexa, pay for gas" at select gas stations. (ANI)

