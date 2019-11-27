California [USA], November 26 (ANI): Amazon's subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced that its voice-powered Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices.
Until now, manufacturers had to build devices with at least 100MB of RAM and ARM Cortex A-class processor. Now, they can integrate Alexa into devices which are elementary level with low-powered chips and 1MB of RAM, TechCrunch reports.
This essentially means users will see more devices such as light bulbs, switches, and single-purpose devices which are low-specced but with built-in Alexa support. (ANI)
Amazon brings Alexa to low-powered IoT devices
ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:05 IST
