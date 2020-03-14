Amazon cancels re:MARS 2020 over COVID-19 outbreak

Nevada [USA], Mar 14 (ANI): Amidst global concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has also suspended the re:MARS 2020 annual AI event.

The event's cancellation update is posted on the official website, noting that guests will receive a full refund of registration fee who purchased tickets for the event. Hotel rooms booked through the conference website will also be cancelled free of charge.

The re:MARS 2020 was scheduled to be held from June 16-19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company will be looking at other ways to engage the community, which could mean a possible online-only event similar to Apple's WWDC 2020. (ANI)

