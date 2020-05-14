Amazon Eero routers now available on Apple's website

Washington DC [USA], May 14 (ANI): Amazon Eero has confirmed that its routers will now be for up for sale on Apple's website.

It has been confirmed that the entire product line, including the Eero and Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Routers will be available to the customers in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain," the Verge reported.

However, it has not been confirmed whether the products will be available in Apple's retail stores or not.

Apple does not commonly sell Amazon products and Amazon also did not use to sell Apple products until 2018.

However, the new move can be seen as a sort of collaboration between two tech giants. (ANI)

