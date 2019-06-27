Representative image
Amazon expands Counter in the US for easy pick-ups by customers

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 22:56 IST

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): After its success in the UK and Italy, Amazon Counter is now being launched at more than a hundred Rite Aid Stores in the US.
Starting today, delivery to a Counter location is available for millions of items sold on Amazon.com and works with same-day, one-day, two-day, and standard shipping, at no extra cost, the official release notes.
Amazon Counter is a network of staffed pickup points that allows customers the option to pick up their packages in-store at a partner location. Customers have up to 14 days to collect their packages. Amazon plans to roll out Counter across 1,500 Rite Aid locations in the US by the end of the year. (ANI)

This scary deepfake app can create nudes of even fully clothed women

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence is taking uglier turns than anticipated. A new AI-powered software tool makes it easy to generate realistic nude images of women, all without them having to take off their clothes.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:03 IST

Hacker steals USD 4.2 million crypto coins from Bitrue

Pulau Ujong [Singapore], June 27 (ANI): A hacker reportedly broke into the systems of Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitrue, stealing around USD 4.2 million worth of crypto coins XRP and ADA.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:00 IST

WhatsApp Status may soon be shareable to Facebook, other apps: Report

California [USA], June 27 (ANI): WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that would allow its users to share their WhatsApp status with other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, Gmail, or Google Photos.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:29 IST

Apple acquires self-driving firm Drive.ai

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Apple has reportedly acquired self-driving firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed amount as part of the iPhone maker's ambitions of building software systems for autonomous transportation.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:25 IST

Facebook is trying to mute those pesky red notification dots

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Facebook seems to have finally found a cue about its users' annoyance upon seeing the prominent red notification dots that mostly do not require attention.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 23:19 IST

Oppo unveils world's first under-display selfie camera at MWC Shanghai

Shanghai [China], June 26 (ANI): Oppo unveiled the first-ever under-display selfie camera at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, the company's official Twitter handle announced.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:58 IST

Google Maps launches 'Stay Safer' that alerts when driver...

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Google Maps has added a new feature that is aimed at making travelling alone safer for individuals, especially women.

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 22:58 IST

MWC Shanghai 2019: Vivo announces its first AR glasses

Shanghai [China], June 26 (ANI): At the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai edition, Vivo introduced its debut in the augmented reality market with its first AR glasses.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:51 IST

TechGig Code Gladiators 2019 awards Sameer Gulati as 'world's best coder'

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): At the annual coding battle, TechGig Code Gladiators 2019, ex-winner Sameer Gulati won the title of the 'world's best coder', and took home prize money of Rs 3,00,000.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:40 IST

BMW to launch 25 new EVs by 2023

Munich [Germany], June 25 (ANI): Advancing the auto industry's move towards electronic vehicles, luxury car maker BMW has announced that it would launch 25 new electrified models by 2023.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:40 IST

Amazon Prime Day 2019 to be hosted for two days

Seattle [USA], June 25 (ANI): Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2019 will be held globally for two days, making it the longest Prime Day ever.

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 21:40 IST

Telegram lets you add contacts without numbers, have...

Berlin [Germany], June 25 (ANI): Telegram has announced a handful of updates to its secure messaging network to make it easier for users to exchange contact information.

