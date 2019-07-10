Amazon expands Transparency in India, other nations to curb counterfeiting

California [USA], July 10 (ANI): In a bid to curb counterfeiting of goods through its platform, Amazon has announced the expansion of its Transparency service beyond the US market.

The Transparency service is a way of unique serialization of every product to tackle and prevent counterfeits throughout the supply chain. The official release notes that the service is now being extended to France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, India, and Canada.

The announcement arrives after a federal court in Philadelphia ruled that Amazon can be held responsible for defective products sold by its marketplace vendors. (ANI)

