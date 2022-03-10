Amazon halts product shipments to Russia, suspends Prime Video access

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): American tech giant Amazon has become the latest company to halt operations in Russia after the country's president Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Amazon has suspended product shipments and cut off access to Prime Video in Russia, reported Variety.

The e-commerce giant said in a statement that it is cutting off access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, given "the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine."



Amazon said that it has also ceased shipment of retail products to customers in Russia and Belarus and said it will no longer be taking orders from Russian customers for its video game 'New World', the only game the company sells directly in the country.

Additionally, the company will no longer be accepting new Russia or Belarus-based customers for its AWS cloud computing services, nor will merchants in those countries be accepted as Amazon third-party sellers, reported Variety.

"As a reminder, unlike some other U.S. technology providers, Amazon and AWS have no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government," the Seattle-based company said in a statement.

According to Amazon, it has continued to partner with several non-governmental organisations to support "the immense humanitarian needs in the region". (ANI)

