Amazon introduces Echo Auto in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Amazon is bringing the power of Alexa to your car with the launch of its Echo Auto in India, allowing you access to entertainment, news, or directions, without getting distracted.

Echo Auto uses a car's 12V charging socket or USB port and connects to the car's stereo system for audio playback using auxiliary cable or Bluetooth, the official release notes. It features 8 microphones and far-field technology for seamless access.

With the in-car Alexa support, you can tell the digital assistant to play your favourite music, make calls, send messages to phone contacts, set reminders, or ask directions. Echo Auto is available for pre-order starting today at INR 4,999. It starts shipping from January 15. (ANI)

