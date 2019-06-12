Amazon introduces kid-appropriate Echo Dot

Washington [USA], June 12 (ANI): Kids are curious and ask innumerable questions which may or may not be answerable by the adults. To keep the young ones busy asking questions, Amazon has introduced a new Amazon.

The new smart speaker has been designed to be kid-appropriate. Kids can ask Alexa to play music, hear stories, even make a call to an approved list of people, the product listing notes.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in Rainbow and Blue colour options and costs USD 49.99.

It includes one-year of FreeTime Unlimited, kid-friendly content, and some of the regular Echo Dot speakers such as setting alarms and checking the weather. (ANI)

