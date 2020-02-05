New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Amazon introduced today its all-new Echo Show 8 smart device in India.
The new Amazon Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD screen, stereo sound and a camera with built-in shutter. The device allows you to watch videos, listen to music, make hands-free calls using the digital assistant Alexa.
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at INR 12,999 and available for pre-order starting today. It will start shipping from February 26, 2020. (ANI)
Amazon introduces new Echo Show 8 in India
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:47 IST
