Amazon introduces new Echo Show 8 in India

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Amazon introduced today its all-new Echo Show 8 smart device in India.

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch HD screen, stereo sound and a camera with built-in shutter. The device allows you to watch videos, listen to music, make hands-free calls using the digital assistant Alexa.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at INR 12,999 and available for pre-order starting today. It will start shipping from February 26, 2020. (ANI)

