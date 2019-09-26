Amazon introduces three new Echo devices in India

California [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Amazon continues to expand its Echo lineup with three new devices in India, including the new Echo, Echo Dot with clock, and Echo Studio.

As the official release notes, the new Echo features an updated fabric design, the Echo Dot with clock includes a bright LED display, while the Echo Studio is equipped with five directional speakers and built-in smart home hub, the official release notes.

The new Echo costs INR 9,999, Echo Dot with clock costs INR 5,499, while the Echo Studio is priced at INR 22,999. The new Echo devices are available for pre-order starting today and will start shipping later this year. (ANI)

