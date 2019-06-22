Amazon launches first 4K UHD FireTV television with Dolby Vision support

Washington [USA], June 21 (ANI): Amazon has added a new model to its Fire TV edition of television sets with support for Dolby Vision.

With Dolby Vision, the 55-inch Toshiba-branded 4K UHD Smart LED TV is Amazon's first model promising superior brightness and higher range of contrast.

It is currently listed at USD 499.99 on the official Amazon website. It will also be sold by Best Buy. (ANI)

