Amazon Music adds Car Mode with simplified interface

Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): The Amazon Music mobile application is making it easier for its users to use the app while driving.

As per The Verge, the app is rolling out a new feature called Car Mode, which is a simplified version of Amazon Music's interface, featuring larger buttons, suggested playlists and albums, and easy access to Alexa.

Once enabled, the feature is divided into two sections. The upper part near the top of your phone is devoted to playback controls like play, pause, and skip, while the bottom section features a collection of music suggestions which you can switch between with a swipe or a tap.



If a hands-free experience sounds better, you can trigger Alexa in the bottom right corner with a tap or by using an Alexa voice command.

Car Mode doesn't add any new functionality to Amazon Music, but its changes to the user interface could make it easier to switch songs or dive into a new playlist without having to take your attention away from driving.

Like Spotify's own take on simplified car controls, Amazon Music can be set to switch to Car Mode as soon as it recognizes your phone connecting to your car's Bluetooth. For anyone with an older car, Car Mode can also be enabled in settings.

Amazon Music might not be as popular as Spotify or Apple Music but it's on its way with over 55 million subscribers as of January 2020. Car Mode is available in Amazon Music now on iOS and Android. (ANI)

