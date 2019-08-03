Amazon now lets you opt-out of human review of Alexa recordings

California [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After Apple, Amazon has reportedly added the option for users to choose if they want their conversations with Alexa to be reviewed by humans for quality control.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon will now allow users to opt-out of human review of their voice recordings. The new policy took effect Friday and users can remove their recordings through an option in the settings menu in the app.

Amazon said that it will update the information it provides the customers to make its practices more clear. Earlier this week, Apple temporarily disabled its Siri grading program which allowed its contractors to listen in even private conversations of users. (ANI)

