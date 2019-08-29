Representative image
Amazon now offers over 30,000 Alexa skills in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 23:04 IST

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], August 29 (ANI): Amazon announced that Alexa customers in India can choose from over 30,000 skills for their digital assistant-enabled devices.
In an official press release, the company said that there are over 40 devices with built-in Alexa support in India and the Alexa Skills Store features skills across categories including astrology, Bollywood, cricket, devotion, kids, among others.
Amazon also announced Alexa VOXCON to help brands and developers build skills and voice services with the voice-controlled digital assistant. The event will be held in New Delhi on 18-19, September 2019. (ANI)

