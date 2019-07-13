Representative image
Amazon Prime Day: Ask Alexa to alert you about the best sale deals

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:03 IST

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amazon's awaited Prime Day is set to be a two-day sale extravaganza this year and the e-commerce giant wants to make sure you don't miss out on the offers.
For early access to the special deals, Amazon is allowing Echo device owners to shop with Alexa starting today. Simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" to know the best deals across categories, the official release notes.
Amazon Prime Day starts July 15 and worldwide and will be live for 48 hours when Prime members will be able to shop from a million deals. (ANI)

New AI tool to spot spoilers for you!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Researchers have developed an AI-based system that can figure out spoilers in online reviews of books and TV shows.

Blaupunkt launches QLED smart TV in India

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Blaupunkt today launched a new QLED smart TV in India. The 55-inch QLED 4K smart TV will be available at an offer price of INR 64,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale, after which it will cost INR 69,999.

Samsung is working on foldable AR glasses: Report

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 (ANI): After introducing the foldable smartphone, Samsung is reportedly testing the waters for foldable AR glasses, according to a patent filed by the company.

'Enhanced' TrickBot malware harvests more than 250 million email...

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): TrickBot malware that was first discovered in 2016 has now developed new capabilities and techniques to invade computers and harvest data. Researchers at cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct found servers running a spamming campaign of the enhanced 'TrickBooster' malware.

FBI wants to look at what you post on social media even more closely

Washington [USA], July 13 (ANI): The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a call for contracts for a new social media monitoring tool to monitor suspicious activities online.

AI to accurately detect depression through voice

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): AI algorithms can now more accurately detect depressed mood using the sound of your voice, claim researchers.

Hackers steal USD 32 million in cryptocurrency from Bitpoint

Tokyo [Japan], July 12 (ANI): Another day, another crypto hack. Japan's Bitpoint is the latest victim to fall prey to hackers who reportedly stole USD 32 million in crypto assets from the licensed exchange.

Google Voice app updated with easier navigation, quick calling features

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Google has announced updates to its Voice web app for easier and faster calling.

Facebook's AI Pluribus beats human pros in six-player poker

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Facebook's AI bot, Pluribus, has become the first AI bot capable of beating human professionals in the world's most widely played six-player poker format.

Your inappropriate Google Assistant queries are probably leaked: Report

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): Nothing else is more embarrassing than having your private conversations leaked out in the open. Especially when it involves Google Assistant.

Minecraft Earth is all set to go in private beta

Stockholm [Sweden], July 12 (ANI): Minecraft is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and Mojang AB, the games studio behind the popular title, is all set to put the anticipated augmented reality version of the game in beta mode.

Twitter is testing a way to hide replies

California [USA], July 12 (ANI): To help keep toxic or irrelevant tweets at bay, Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow users to hide replies to their tweets.

