Amazon Prime Day: Ask Alexa to alert you about the best sale deals

California [USA], July 13 (ANI): Amazon's awaited Prime Day is set to be a two-day sale extravaganza this year and the e-commerce giant wants to make sure you don't miss out on the offers.

For early access to the special deals, Amazon is allowing Echo device owners to shop with Alexa starting today. Simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?" to know the best deals across categories, the official release notes.

Amazon Prime Day starts July 15 and worldwide and will be live for 48 hours when Prime members will be able to shop from a million deals. (ANI)

