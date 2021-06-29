Amazon Prime Music launches 'Signature' playlist series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): As the world struggles with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, we all need an escape, and what's better than tuning into some good music? Amazon Prime Music's latest launch could work as the perfect stress buster amid the health crisis.

Amazon Prime Music is bringing a unique collection of playlists from legendary yesteryear artists with the latest 'Signature' series. So get ready to relive the magic of retro Hindi music!

The 'Signature' series is a specially curated collection of playlists from 24 renowned artists including singers, composers and songwriters who redefined Bollywood music through their unique signature styles of singing, music compositions and lyrics.

The pre-90s era have been the golden years of Bollywood music, where each artist had their own signature style of making music. Their distinct individual singing traits, choice of lyrics and music led to unique melodies that are forever etched in our hearts, resonating with the young and previous generations alike.

From Kishore Kumar's yodeling to Gulzar Saab's melodic best with this signature style and soulful lyrics, Amazon Prime Music's latest playlist series has something for everyone.



The 'Signature' series features playlists from legendary artists like - Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Lata Mangeshkar, Anand Bakshi, O.P Nayyar, R.D. Burman, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Mukesh, Bappi Lahiri, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Talat Mahmood, Mohammed Rafi, Rajesh Roshan, Kalyanji-Anandji, Pradeep, S.D. Burman, Salil Chowdhary, Naushad, Shailendra and more.

Users can enjoy listening to the Signature playlists with a hand-free voice-enabled experience with Alexa by simply asking "Alexa, Play RD Burman's Signature Playlist" on the Amazon Prime Music app and Echo devices.

Commenting on the launch, Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Music India said, "At Amazon Prime Music, the team is constantly working at creating memorable musical experiences for our listeners to easily rediscover and reconnect with their favorite musical hits and artists. With the launch of 'Signature' playlists we not only hope to delight existing fans of these legendary artists, but also introduce these musical gems to new listeners."

Amazon Prime Music includes songs across major International and Indian music labels in over 20 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and multiple other Indian languages.

Amazon Prime Music had recently launched podcasts in the Indian market. This move by the music streaming platform, however, might seem a little late to the party, especially since the likes of Spotify and Apple have had it around for years.

The podcast platform on Amazon Prime Music has a curated list of shows by popular creators like Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta, among many others.

The new podcasts platform can be accessed through the Amazon Prime Music app on android and iOS, apart from the Web player and Amazon Echo devices. Podcasts are available for all Amazon Prime Music customers at no additional cost. (ANI)

