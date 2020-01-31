Amazon Prime on a roll: Has more than 150 million subscribers

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 31 (ANI): Amazon Prime has surpassed the 150 million subscriber mark as revealed by its press release announcing the company's earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019.

According to The Verge, the last year's fourth quarter saw the highest subscription numbers as compared to any other quarter in the company's history.

Amazon Prime has raked in more than 50 million subscribers since its 100 million landmark, back in 2018.

People usually take monthly subscription during the holiday seasons so that gifts are delivered on time.

The big bump in the figures was also a result of Prime's introduction to Brazil in last year's September.

Amazon also managed to pull in more subscriptions by exempting the Prime users from paying the monthly 14.99 dollars for its grocery service, Amazon Fresh.

In addition to many other benefits such as access to Prime Video, Amazon further solidified its ground and claimed new territory through its one-day shipping service.

The company stated that it made sales worth 87.4 billion dollars in the last three months, and earned nearly 3.3 billion dollars on top of it, far surpassing the expectations of Wall Street. (ANI)

