Amazon sets date for its big fall hardware launch event

Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): American multinational company Amazon has officially announced the date for its upcoming big fall hardware event. The tech giant has set the launch event to take place on September 28 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

According to The Verge, the invite for the event does not disclose any further details regarding what to expect from it, though it did state that there will be "news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services."



The event will be an invite-only one; hence there won't be any public live stream.

During the past years' events, Amazon has announced new Echo speakers, updates to Alexa's software, new Eero routers, updated Ring cameras, and more. The company also tends to announce its more unique and experimental products at its fall event.

In the previous years, they have announced the Echo Loop ring, the Echo Frames glasses, and the Ring drone (which has yet to make a reappearance since its initial debut last year.) Some people may have gotten an early look at Ring's dashcam as well, when its images leaked out this June, as per The Verge. (ANI)

