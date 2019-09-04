Amazon testing payment method using hand scans: Report

California [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Amazon is reportedly testing a new method for payments on its platform that doesn't use traditional ways of authentication but a scan of an individual human hand.

According to the New York Post, Amazon is quietly testing scanners that can identify human hand as a way to authenticate store purchase.

The system, codenamed 'Orville', will allow customers with Amazon Prime accounts to scan their hands at supported stores and link them to their credit or debit card. The company plans to roll out the system to Whole Foods stores in the US in the coming months. (ANI)

