Representative image
Amazon to add 100,000 electric delivery vehicles by 2030

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:35 IST

California [USA], September 20 (ANI): As global warming intensifies, tech giants are taking bold steps to undo the environmental damage. One of the steps taken by e-commerce giant Amazon is adding electric vehicles to its delivery fleet.
In its official release, Amazon revealed that it plans to go net-zero carbon across its businesses by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Accord's goal of 2050. To accelerate this mission, Amazon has ordered 100,000 fully-electric delivery vehicles, the largest order ever of electric delivery vehicles.
The EVs will begin delivering packages to customers in 2021. 10,000 of these new EVs are projected to hit the road as early as 2022 while the rest are expected to be on the road by 2030. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:42 IST

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:37 IST

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:36 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:11 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:06 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:43 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:41 IST

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:40 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:03 IST

