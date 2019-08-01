Amazon wants retailers to be packaging conscious or face fines

California [USA], July 31 (ANI): Ever ordered something from Amazon that was too small for the packaging or too complex to open? Well, Amazon wants to change this.

The e-commerce giant is pressuring brands to make their packaging more efficient or face fines, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Amazon has told companies to make packaging for thousands of larger products more compact and easier to open by August 1. The company aims to make packaging more environmentally friendly and wants every product it ships to meet similar standards. (ANI)

