Amazon's Alexa app redesigned to focus on core functionality

Washington [US], July 28 (ANI): Amazon's virtual assistant application Alexa is being redesigned in a way that it will focus on Alexa's core functionality instead of the third-party skills, reports TechCrunch.

The app is being redesigned on iOS, Android and Fire OS.

According to The Verge, the biggest changes in the application might appear on the home screen of the application. The app will now show users a list of personalised Alexa actions instead of the list of third-party recommendations.

The third-party skills for the application have been now shifted to the new option of 'more', which is available under the category of 'skills and games' in the application. (ANI)

