Amazon's Alexa invites lawsuit over recording children's voices via Echo Dot

Washington [USA], June 14 (ANI): Just a day after releasing a kid-appropriate Echo Dot, Amazon has been reportedly slapped with a pair of class-action lawsuits for Alexa, its voice-enabled assistant, which is accused of recording and storing the voices of children.

According to the New York Post, the lawsuits, filed on behalf of an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, allege that Alexa's voice recording and transcription technology makes kids vulnerable as it allows Amazon to access a large amount of data about the child's life, all without any consent.

Meanwhile, Amazon stressed that it has strict guidelines in place to protect family security and privacy. One of the lawsuits seeks damages up to USD 100 a day while the other wants damages of USD 5,000 per violation. (ANI)

