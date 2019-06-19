Amazon's Instagram competitor Amazon Spark is dead

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): Microsoft is reportedly testing a dedicated shortcut key for its Office apps that could possibly end the 25-year-rule of the familiar but seldom used Windows keys on its keyboards.

According to The Verge, the company has been conducting a survey with testers of the Office key and is getting feedback on the experience. A Twitter user, who goes by the handle @WalkingCat, has also shared a screenshot of the survey.

The Office key would work as an additional keyboard shortcut for Office apps, such as quickly sharing documents and files.

While it may seem like an alternative to the dedicated menu key or the secondary Windows key on a keyboard, Microsoft appears to be testing the concept with its latest Windows 10 May 2019 Update. (ANI)

