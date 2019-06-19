Amazon's Instagram competitor Amazon Spark is dead

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Not many would be aware but Amazon had its own shopping social network called Amazon Spark which was a direct take on Facebook-owned Instagram, but for shoppers.

After two years of launch, Amazon Spark is no longer available. The URL to the service now leads to Amazon's #FoundItOnAmazon site that resembles the company's product discovery tool Interesting Finds, TechCrunch reports.

The #FoundItOnAmazon site will take inspiration from Interesting Finds and Spark for a new shopping discovery tool. It will focus more directly on fashion and home decor. (ANI)

