Android users can now get Twitter Blue subscriptions

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Micro-blogging platform Twitter, after earlier announcing a new payment plan for an annual subscription, has finally made its Blue subscription available for purchase via the Android app.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related news outlet, the price of the magical blue checkmark is USD 11 per month, just like iOS, which is over 35 per cent more than what it costs on the web.

Twitter has not explained the massive price difference, but it's clear that the company wants to pass on the Play Store fees for in-app purchases to users rather than paying them itself.

Twitter Blue users get a higher ranking in replies, the ability to edit tweets, and a 60-minute limit on video uploads (web-only), reported GSM Arena.



Custom app icons, easier navigation of bookmarked tweets, aligned in folders, and the app can have a different theme are also available.

Mobile-only features include the ability to customize the navigation bar and the Reader feature, which simplifies long threads for a better reading experience.

As per GSM Arena, Twitter Blue is currently available in Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Last year, Twitter rolling out view count for tweets, a feature that shows how many people have viewed a particular tweet.

Announcing this feature in a tweet, CEO Elon Musk wrote, "Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video." (ANI)

