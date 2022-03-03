Apple 2022 event announced for March 8

Washington [US], March 2 (ANI): American tech-giant Apple on Wednesday announced that it will be holding its first event of 2022 on Tuesday, March 8.

As per Mac Rumours, the event will be held on March 8, at 10:00 am. Pacific Time at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Reportedly, as with the 2021 events, Apple's first event of 2022 will continue to be a digital-only gathering with no members of the media invited to attend in person due to the ongoing public health crisis.

Apple is expected to announce the next-generation version of the iPhone SE, a revamped iPad Air, and at least one Mac with an Apple silicon chip, which could be the Mac mini, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, or both, at the event.

The third-generation iPhone SE will look similar to the second-generation model available now, and no design changes are expected. It will continue to feature thick bezels and a Touch ID Home button, but it will include an updated A-series chip, likely the A15, and faster 5G connectivity. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said it will be Apple's most affordable 5G iPhone.



As per Mac Rumours, the company isn't going to make any design changes to the next-generation iPad Air either, but it too will get a faster chip and 5G connectivity. It could also be updated with a new FaceTime camera that supports Center Stage, the feature that keeps you in the frame even as you move around the room.

As for Macs, Apple is rumoured to be planning to release a higher-end version of the Mac mini with an overhauled design and M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The new Mac mini will replace the current Intel Mac mini options, and it could come at Apple's March event.

The final device rumoured for the March 8 event is an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is said to be equipped with an M2 chip, the successor to the M1 chip.

The MacBook Pro will look identical to the current 13-inch model, and it will be a lower-end version of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that have M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Mac Rumours says that the M2 chip will feature the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but the speed and efficiency improvements are expected, as are GPU improvements.

Speculations also suggest the M2 chip will be available in 9 and 10-core GPU options, up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options available with the original M1 chip.

Apple plans to stream the event live on its website and in the Apple TV app when it kicks off at 10:00 am. Pacific Time on March 8. (ANI)

