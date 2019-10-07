Representative image
Apple accused of stealing tech for 'Sign in with Apple' feature

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:19 IST

California [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Apple is reportedly facing a lawsuit over the alleged infringement of the "Sign in with Apple" feature that simplifies the signup process for new apps and services.
According to Beebom, email client Blue Mail developer Blix has alleged that Apple stole its "Share Email" feature and integrated it with the "Sign in with Apple" feature.
The developer claims that the technology was patented back in 2017 under its 'Share Email' feature that anonymises public messaging by enabling a user to share a public address without revealing the original email address. (ANI)

Instagram tests Group Stories

California [USA], October 7 (ANI): Instagram has started testing its Group Stories feature for a more private photo sharing experience on the platform.

Sony doubles PlayStation 4 Remote Play users, adds wider Android support

Kyoto Prefecture [Japan], October 7 (ANI): Sony has announced a new update to PlayStation 4's Party and Remote Play features.

Tesla will soon allow custom horn sounds: Elon Musk

California [USA], October 7 (ANI): Goat bleats may not be something one would expect out of a vehicle as glorious as a Tesla but CEO Elon Musk wants to offer the option for those who fancy different horn sounds.

Samsung launches Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4 Plus

Seoul [South Korea], October 7 (ANI): Samsung has released an all-new Chromebook 4 series, nearly four years after launching the predecessor.

Amazon launches new Fire HD 10 tablet with improved display,...

California [USA], October 7 (ANI): Amazon launched today its new Fire HD 10 tablet with improved design and advanced innards.

Instagram tests AR-based shopping experience

California [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Instagram has launched a pilot that uses Facebook's Spark AR platform to digitally try on items users want to purchase through the image-sharing service.

NASA's all-female spacewalk to happen this month

Washington [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): NASA's plan of conducting an all-female spacewalk may finally materialise this month.

Google to end research that allegedly scanned homeless people: Report

California [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Google is reportedly shutting down its field research program that offered subjects USD 5 gift certificate in exchange for a scan of their face.

Microsoft patents 'vibrating' floor mat that prevents you from...

California [USA], October 5 (ANI): It may seem absurd but Microsoft is working on a floor mat; not the regular dumb mat, but a special version that would enhance virtual reality (VR) experience while playing on an Xbox.

Google Chrome 79 will block non-secure content on HTTPS sites

California [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Google Chrome has announced that it will now ensure that HTTPS websites load only secure content.

Instagram introduces Threads to message close friends

California [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): As part of its plans to integrate its messaging services, Facebook has introduced a new app from Instagram that makes chatting with close friends seamless.

TikTok will not allow any political ads: Report

Los Angeles [USA], October 4 (ANI): Unlike other social networking services, TikTok is aiming to become the first platform to be political ad-free.

