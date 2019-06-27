Apple acquires self-driving firm Drive.ai

California [USA], June 26 (ANI): Apple has reportedly acquired self-driving firm Drive.ai for an undisclosed amount as part of the iPhone maker's ambitions of building software systems for autonomous transportation.

According to Engadget, Drive.ai has been working on AI tech for autonomous vehicles for a few years. Apple's acquisition arrived as the startup found itself low on cash in the competitive market.

Drive.ai is said to be laying off 90 employees while some others, including dozens of engineers and product designers are joining Apple. (ANI)

