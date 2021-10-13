Apple announces October 18 event after months of Mac rumours

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): Apple's next hardware event will take place on October 18, according to invites it sent out on Tuesday.

As per The Verge, the company is widely expected to use its second fall event to launch a pair of new MacBooks, a redesigned higher-end Mac Mini, and possibly a pair of third-generation AirPods.

The invite video teases one word: Unleashed. The special event will stream live on Apple.com at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT.



There have been reports for months that Apple is on the cusp of releasing new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The new MacBooks would be the latest step in Apple's transition away from Intel chips, replacing them with an Arm-based processor called the M1X that Apple designs itself.

The new chip could boost performance compared to the M1 chip that debuted last year, as it is being reported that the M1X has ten CPU cores compared to the M1's eight, plus graphics processors with 16 or 32 cores compared to seven or eight in M1-equipped machines.

Other anticipated features include the return of fan-favourite MacBook features like magnetic MagSafe charging, an HDMI port, and an SD card slot. The maligned OLED touch bar, mercifully, could be on the way out. Gurman recently noted that stock of the company's existing MacBook Pro appears to be running low.

Rumours suggest that the same M1X processor will feature in a redesigned higher-end Mac Mini. The new machine will reportedly have more ports than last year's M1 model, with two Thunderbolt / USB 4 Type-C ports and two USB Type-A ports. The changes should make the new Mac Mini much better suited to power users.

Finally, Apple may announce a pair of redesigned AirPods, representing the third generation of the company's original true wireless earbuds. The AirPods are expected to adopt a design similar to the AirPods Pro, with shorter stems and a redesigned charging case. (ANI)

