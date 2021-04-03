Apple Arcade adds over 30 new games, including some mobile classics

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Apple's gaming subscription service just added a massive string of new titles. Apple Arcade, the tech giant's gaming subscription service, has updated a load of new games, including some mobile classics for its users.

As per The Verge, the headliner is Fantasian, which is the latest release from the creator of Final Fantasy. It is joined by other titles like new versions of NBA 2K and The Oregon Trail, and World of Demons from PlatinumGames.

The new update to the service also classifies the new games into two categories. These will be called 'Timeless Classics' and 'App Store Greats'.



Games under Timeless Classics will include backgammon, solitaire, chess and sudoku. Meanwhile, App Store Greats will include titles like Threes, Monument Valley, Mini Metro, and a remaster of Cut the Rope.

While most Arcade games are playable across Apple TV, Mac, and iOS, these new categories will only work on iPhone and iPad. The update adds more than 30 titles to the service, bringing the entire library to more than 180.

The service first launched in 2019 as a new option for premium games on a platform that had become dominated by free-to-play experiences. The original pitch was a service full of new, largely exclusive games from developers like Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and a number of indie stalwarts.

However, despite the quality games and relatively low price, Apple is reportedly not happy with the amount of engagement games are getting, which may be a reason behind this most recent shift in direction. (ANI)

