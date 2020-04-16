Apple begins selling AirPods Pro tip replacements through online store

Washington D.C. [USA], April 16 (ANI): Apple is now selling the replacement silicone tips for AirPods Pro that came with a set of replacements in three different sizes.

According to The Verge, you can now buy the silicone tips for Apple's wireless earbuds from its online store (via 9to5Mac), if you happen to lose the replacements, or damaged the current pair.

Initially, AirPods Pro owners had to contact Apple Support directly to ask for replacements. You can't buy various sizes in one bundle. Rather, Apple is selling two pairs of each of the three sizes (small, medium, or large), under the assumption that you already know which tips fit you best. Each set costs 7.99 USD. (ANI)

