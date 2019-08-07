Apple Card invites roll out to some early users

California [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Apple has started rolling out the invites for its Apple Card, marking the iPhone maker's expansion into the finance world.

According to Cnet, the email invites have been sent to those who signed up to be notified about the Apple Card.

Apple Card is created in partnership with MasterCard and Goldman Sachs. It promises no annual fee and features such as cashback on purchases. (ANI)

